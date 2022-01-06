MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT Raised to €270.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MKKGY. UBS Group cut MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.