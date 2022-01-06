Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $401,799.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.24 or 0.07837283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00075769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.54 or 0.99898630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,030,426 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

