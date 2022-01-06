Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

