Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed the industry year to date. Higher home sales gross margin in third quarter (up 820 basis points) is encouraging despite unprecedented supply-chain issues. Its successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Its strategy of targeting entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Meanwhile, improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and more demand for single family homes in low-density areas are likely to aid Meritage Homes going forward. Yet, rising land, labor and raw material costs are risks.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

NYSE:MTH opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

