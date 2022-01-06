Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $33.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.62 billion and the lowest is $32.75 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $28.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $117.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.17 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

