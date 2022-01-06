Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

