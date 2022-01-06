Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $420.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) received a $420.00 target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.00 and its 200-day moving average is $346.00. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $901.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

