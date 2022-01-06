Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.