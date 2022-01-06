Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Trading Down 0.1%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81. 321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.