Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

MSBI stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.