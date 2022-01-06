Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Up 29.0% in December

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

MLR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $389.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.