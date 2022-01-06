Mina (MINA) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $118.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00008345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.48 or 0.07827904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.48 or 0.99772421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007931 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 341,802,549 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.