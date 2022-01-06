Mina Price Reaches $3.60 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $118.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00008345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.48 or 0.07827904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.48 or 0.99772421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 341,802,549 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

