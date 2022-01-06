Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.30 and last traded at 1.31, with a volume of 3945800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $546.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.01 and its 200 day moving average is 2.54.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $5,755,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $944,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.