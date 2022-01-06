Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 324 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.54 on Thursday, hitting $610.98. 6,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $638.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

