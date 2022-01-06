Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $15.20 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,213 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 3.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $3,094,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.3% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 162.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 240,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,259. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.