Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,804. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.30 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

