Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Workday by 109.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 453.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,016,000 after purchasing an additional 318,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.75. 8,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,882. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,758.75, a PEG ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

