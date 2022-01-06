Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $106.72 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

