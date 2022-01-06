Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.64 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

