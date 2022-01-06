Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.34. The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $201.43.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

