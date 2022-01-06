Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

