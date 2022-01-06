Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 234 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.