Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 48 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $272.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.86. The firm has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

