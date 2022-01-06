Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,319.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 9,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $702.61. 2,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,477. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $376.40 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $710.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

