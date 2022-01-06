Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,519 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of RF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 107,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

