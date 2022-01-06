Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,105 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

