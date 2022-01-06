Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $338,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.73. 26,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,910. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $638.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

