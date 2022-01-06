Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 1,353,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,700,477. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

