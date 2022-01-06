Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 72,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,599. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.