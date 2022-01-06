Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock traded down $56.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,831.61. 35,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,629. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,919.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,782.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

