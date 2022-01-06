Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 96 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,999. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

