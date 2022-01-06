Mithril Price Tops $0.0498 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $49.84 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00403524 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.