Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in December

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 354,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

