Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in December

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 354,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Featured Article: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.