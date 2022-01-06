Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

NYSE MAXR opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

