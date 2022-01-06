Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Viasat by 4,043.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 257,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 251,041 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Viasat by 16.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $3,393,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Viasat by 7.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viasat by 14.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.