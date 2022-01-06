Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,181,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

