Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 584 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.67. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.