Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.