Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

