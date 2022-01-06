Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in December

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 512.7 days.

Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.