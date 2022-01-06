Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTSFY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. 835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $57.98 and a one year high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

