Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) Price Hits $0.0013

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a total market cap of $12,491.28 and $454.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00018144 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 108% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

