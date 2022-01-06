Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Down 7.1%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.55 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.27). 322,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 260,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.29).

The firm has a market cap of £18.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.04.

Mode Global Company Profile (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

