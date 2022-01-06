Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

