Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

