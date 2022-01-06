MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $463.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $838,740.34 and approximately $463.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00174650 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,796,094 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

