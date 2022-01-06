Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

