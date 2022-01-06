Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.