Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,756,000 after buying an additional 100,071 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

